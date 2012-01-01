About us

Mudskipper (www.mudskipper.biz) is a healthcare communications business that provides highly specialist services to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. We have a reputation for excellence that is built on scientific expertise and strategic acumen, combined with a healthy splash of creative flair, and we take pride in our personalized approach that has led to many long-standing client partnerships.

Mudskipper is part of AMICULUM, an independent family of healthcare communications, consulting and learning businesses with offices in New Zealand, China, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. Our agencies offer services in medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

Our core expertise is developing accurate and engaging scientific content and delivering that through a variety of communication channels for maximum reach and impact. Our team has developed an excellent reputation with our global clients for the quality of work that we deliver.

This role may be based in any of our main offices in the UK, with home-working flexibility. Key responsibilities will include:

● Editing a range of materials to agreed style/specification, and checking content for accuracy, consistency and grammar

● Maintaining quality of outputs for your aligned accounts and mentoring/training less experienced team members when required

● Liaison with designers regarding layouts and design work; management of the print/production process

● Management of abstract and manuscript submissions

● Seeking permissions and giving advice on copyright

● Online submissions of manuscripts and abstracts

About you

You will be an experienced medical editor who has worked for medical communications agencies for at least a couple of years. You will have a good understanding of the content development process and the value that an editor’s red pen can bring in ensuring accurate work. Your client-service mindset and excellent communication skills will be the foundation of the work that you do and the relationships that you build with colleagues across the business. You will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all colleagues, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have a strong academic record and a degree in life sciences or English language

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be an enthusiastic team member, collaborating with colleagues both locally and internationally to ensure our teams receive the editorial support required

● An innate attention for detail: you will be passionate about the technical accuracy of your work

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your workload and deadlines

Why work at AMICULUM?

We’re proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business and in return we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two industry-leading annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

Please supply a CV and covering letter in support of your application, detailing your experience and interest in working at Mudskipper.

More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit https://hello.amiculum.live or contact a member of our recruitment team.