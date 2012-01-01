About us

AMICULUM was designed to be different. In 2001, we decided to build a global healthcare communications, consulting and learning business from scratch. We have made substantial progress towards achieving that goal and now have teams based across multiple locations in New Zealand, China, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. We offer highly specialist services to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, including medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

Our core expertise is developing accurate and engaging scientific content and delivering that through a variety of communication channels for maximum reach and impact. Our teams have developed an excellent reputation with our clients for the quality of work that we deliver.

As a result of this success, AMICULUM is looking for experienced and ambitious medical writers with specialist publications experience to join our growing team. Working across a range of therapy areas and accounts, you will deliver high-quality publications content for our global pharmaceutical clients. This role may be based in any of our main offices in the UK, with home-working flexibility. Key responsibilities will include:

● Generating captivating content that is scientifically accurate and aligned with client objectives

● Building positive relationships with leading clinicians around the world

● Providing scientific input and insight to clients and internal account teams

● Ensuring consistency and quality of output through effective briefing and reviewing

● Working effectively with colleagues to ensure projects are delivered to the highest standards, within agreed timelines and budgets

About you

As an experienced medical publications writer who has worked for medical communications agencies for a number of years, you will have a good understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and the support that our clients require. You will be an exceptional communicator, with a passion for transforming complex scientific information into accurate and engaging content. You will reflect the key attributes we look for in all colleagues which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have an accomplished academic record in biomedical science (MSc or PhD preferred)

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be an enthusiastic team member, collaborating with colleagues both locally and internationally to deliver industry-leading client service

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be passionate about the technical accuracy of your work

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your workload and deadlines

Why work at AMICULUM?

We are proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We are committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path: we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business, and in return, we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two industry-leading annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

Please supply a CV and covering letter in support of your application, detailing your experience and interest in working at AMICULUM.