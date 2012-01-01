About us

Comradis (www.comradis.biz) is an independent healthcare consultancy that specializes in rare diseases and uncommon cancers. We provide industry-leading insights, compelling communications and commercialization expertise to organizations seeking to improve the treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Comradis is part of AMICULUM, an independent family of healthcare communications, consulting and learning businesses with offices in New Zealand, China, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. Our agencies offer services in medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

We have a new opportunity for an experienced medical writer to join our growing UK team in an editorial team leadership role. This is an exciting opportunity for an accomplished writer with a passion for rare disease communications and an interest in mentoring, training and reviewing the work of other editorial team colleagues. The role will offer a variety of work across project types, including publications, meetings, medical education and rare disease consultancy.

This role may be based in any of our main offices in the UK, with home-working flexibility. Key responsibilities will include:

● Overseeing the delivery of high-quality content across the agency, within agreed timelines and budgets

● Building positive relationships with clients and clinical experts

● Offering scientific input and insight to clients and internal account teams

● Providing training and mentorship to medical writers within the team

● Contributing to company strategy and business development activities

About you

You will be a senior/principal medical writer or editorial team lead with significant healthcare communications agency experience (5 years +) and a desire to develop your career with a leading independent agency that is focused on delivering the highest-quality scientific content for its clients. You will have a passion for science communication, particularly in the field of rare diseases, and an infectious enthusiasm that inspires your colleagues and clients both locally and remotely. You will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all colleagues, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have strong academic record in biomedical science (PhD preferred)

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be experienced in leading and managing multifunctional teams locally and remotely

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be passionate about the accuracy of your work

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your workload, the projects that you are part of and your team

Why work at AMICULUM?

We’re proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business and in return we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two industry-leading annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

Please supply a CV and covering letter in support of your application, detailing your experience and interest in working at Comradis.

More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit https://hello.amiculum.live or contact a member of our recruitment team.