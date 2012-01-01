About us

AMICULUM was designed to be different. In 2001, we decided to build a global healthcare communications, consulting and learning business from scratch. We now have teams based across multiple locations in New Zealand, China, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. We offer highly specialist services to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, including medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

Our continued success has created an exciting opportunity for a medical publications account manager to join our thriving teams in London (Richmond), Cheshire (Bollington) or Manchester, with some working from home flexibility. You will be a key member of one of our growing publications accounts for a product that is clinically and commercially successful.

Key responsibilities will include:

● Delivering a proactive and insightful service to clients, managing a broad range of publications projects from briefing to delivery

● Providing first-rate account management, exercising good judgement and making timely decisions with clear direction and guidance

● Demonstrating effective and efficient teamwork with a hands-on approach that inspires confidence and motivates others

● Collaborating with scientific and client services colleagues to ensure the delivery of high-quality publications work

● Demonstrating an understanding of the pharmaceutical regulations and compliance within the publications environment

● Providing financial support on the account, including responsibility for the monthly detailed forecasting and invoicing and taking a lead role in regular client finance meetings

● Maintaining the financial health of the account through relationship building and organic growth

About you

As an accomplished medical publications account manager, you will have experience delivering global medical communications publications projects and you will be passionate about providing outstanding service to your clients. You will be highly methodical and proficient with using client management tools (such as Datavision or Zinc), and you will have an understanding of publication-related regulations.

You will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all colleagues, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have strong academic record and a passion for medical publications

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be experienced in working as part of a multifunctional team, delivering industry-leading client service

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be passionate about the accuracy of your work

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your workload and the projects that you are part of

Why work at AMICULUM?

We’re proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business, and in return, we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two industry-leading annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

We ask that all applicants supply a CV and covering letter in support of their application, detailing their experience and interest in working at AMICULUM.

More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit https://hello.amiculum.live or contact a member of our recruitment team.