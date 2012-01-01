Zenopa are recruiting for a growing, ambitious Health PR agency looking for a confident, hard-working Senior Account Director.

This is an exciting opportunity to join an award winning agency, whom encourage their employees to have a healthy work life balance.

Reporting to an Associate Director or Director, you will build upon your current, comprehensive knowledge of the UK and global healthcare environments, including the latest policy and industry developments. You will also have direct line management responsibilities and will develop your leadership skills through always taking a front foot with your account teams, ensuring integrated communications programmes are delivered to an extremely high level.

Under the guidance of the senior team, you will have a hands-on approach in managing client relationships and delivering strategic and well-thought-out communications programmes that are based on expert industry specific knowledge and meet client expectations and objectives.

You will also take a proactive role in new business development and the growth of the agency, as well as people management and team development responsibilities.

You will also take an active interest and role in organically growing your accounts and developing and winning new business – taking part in the initial approach and research stage, through to assisting with development of strategic plans and creative proposals, and pitching as and when required.



Key experience and skills required to perform this role are:

- A true passion for the healthcare industry, with an outstanding, in-depth knowledge of UK, European and global healthcare environments

- Experience of managing and growing large healthcare communications accounts for UK and Global pharmaceutical companies

- Ambitious, creative, curious and energetic, with outstanding written and verbal communication skills

- Strong financial and business acumen, as well as experience in effective organic growth and new business development

- An inspiring role model to the team and someone they can learn from and aspire to

- A team player, someone who is keen to mentor and guide staff and who will always be respectful and conscientious with co-workers

- Able to produce work to a consistently high standard, even under pressure

- Experience of line managing, coaching and developing a small team

If you'd like to hear more about this fantastic opportunity, please get in touch with Mark Atkinson @ Zenopa Recruitment. marka@zenopa.com OR 01494 818035