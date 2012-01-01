This is a rare and exciting, highly commercial and scientific opportunity for a Principal Medical Writer. Part of one of the biggest medical education agencies in the UK- and leading the scientific services function for your own mini team- this is a BIG role for a Principal Medical Writer looking for a step up.

This sub team has the potential to grow into its own agency- and this Principal Medical Writer- along with the team’s Account Director- will lead on a varied portfolio (Oncology and Neuroscience to name a few) and will grow that portfolio. So you will be writing, managing, resourcing, developing new business opportunities- and strategically shaping the future of that unit.

You will have a voice in this agency and love the idea of being the scientific lead on this business within the agency. You are currently a Senior Medical or Principal Medical Writer at an agency and will have natural entrepreneurial flair – and be looking for the chance to be heard, supported and empowered in your next role.

Due to the level of high science in this role (everything from trainer training to e-learning and ad boards) our client does need a PhD and a minimum of Senior Medical Writer experience at a global medical education agency. CANDIDATES WITH NO MEDICAL EDUCATION AGENCY EXPERIENCE WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS ROLE.

