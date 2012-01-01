Our client is a leading Buckinghamshire based medical education agency with a track record for delivering impeccable client solutions to leading pharmaceutical companies for nearly 20 years.

Independently owned by an empowering and inspiring senior management team they are nimble, progressive and an exciting agency to work for.

They have a strong heritage in influence and opinion leader mapping, advocacy, as well as market shaping programmes and amazing experience in amplification through meetings and events. They have a growing portfolio in digital communications including web sites, webinars, videos, animations and talking heads. The agency is therefore marketing as opposed to publications led, and they are creatively and commercially driven.

Due to their incredible success they are looking to hire their first Business Unit Director- adding a new dimension of management to their already robust team. You will offer senior client counsel to key clients but also play a pivotal role in managing a talented and enthusiastic client services team, as well as play an active role in business development and the commercial success of the agency.

If you want to be visible in a well-established yet growing agency, this could be the perfect role for you.

PREVIOUS MEDICAL EDUCATION AGENCY EXPERIENCE ONLY WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS ROLE. This agency has an amazing heritage in UK delivery so global experience would be a welcome but my client is happy to consider either or both.

