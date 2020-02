The PR Agency:

A genuine meritocracy full of seriously bright individuals who are passionate about healthcare PR/communications and making a difference

Forward thinking and ground breaking, this is a top line PR healthcare communications agency

Rewards good work generously and has one of the most comprehensive benefits packages in London.

The Senior Account Executive’s Job:

Working on global, internal and external communications for big pharmaceutical clients

Providing lead on branded and unbranded diabetes communications activities

Major point of contact for clients on major accounts – you will provide key support and give consultative advice

Managing a small team, writing media materials and critiquing and reviewing communications campaigns

You Must Have:

An outstanding PR track record in healthcare communications – you could be an established PR Account Manager or SAE now ready for a fresh challenge

Proven experience of working on multiple communications projects for pharmaceutical clients, a good scientific background and strong writing skills

A flair for communicating complicated subject matter to a variety of audiences in innovative and accessible ways.