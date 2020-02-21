A creative healthcare communications agency, specialising in multi channel patient and brand communications strategies and campaigns seeks an additional account manager of senior account manager with a flair for pharmaceutical communications work and client relationships

You will get to work for a group of experts across healthcare PR, advertising, medcomms, patient advocacy, public affairs, branding, etc, etc, working in partnership to drive positive change in healthcare communications and to produce the best possible pharmaceutical comms campaigns – the sort that win awards. In return you will be well looked after and rewarded, with supportive colleagues and management as well as great benefits including flexible working hours and early Friday finishes.

You

• Will be genuinely interested in strategy, market insight, media planning, patient engagement, strategy, branding and public relations

• Must have healthcare communications agency experience as an account manager or senior account manager

• Excellent communication skills both written and verbal, creative flair and will be a people person

• Top time management and budgeting skills, impeccable attention to detail and great teamwork skills

Responsibilities

• Client Management

• Strategy and creativity involvement

• Delivery management

• Financial management

• Leadership opportunities