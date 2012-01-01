This is a fantastic opportunity for a Scientific Director with global medical education agency experience to make their mark in a high profile, award winning agency.

You will take a leading role for scientific excellence and strategy along with a senior director across your business unit. This will require senior scientific counsel to clients as well as ensuring the health of the unit from a commercial perspective. You will lead and nurture some of the finest medical writers in the industry, as well as help plan the future and shape of the business unit. As a senior member of the team you will also play a role in the broader commercial, resourcing and scientific decisions for the agency as well.

There are a variety of reasons to join this league topping agency. Operating very much as a strategic consultancy to their clients their launch and above brand work is hard to rival. They have a robust internal digital and creative offer which gives their multi-channel expertise a formidable edge. A lot of their work is strengthened through their advocacy relationships and engagement with patient groups giving their work huge credibility from a patient perspective.

To qualify for this hugely visible and exciting role at this amazing agency you must have medical education agency experience. CANDIDATES WITHOUT MEDICAL EDUCATION AGENCY EXPERIENCE WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS ROLE.



