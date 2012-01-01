This is currently one of the UK’s most powerful and sought after medical education agencies. With an established place in the industry as a premier medical education agency- regularly winning the most coveted industry awards and hiring industry bests- this is an amazing team for an established Principal Medical Writer to join.

They have stand out expertise in above brand strategy and work on huge, complex pharmaceutical portfolios and brands as a result. The work is therefore career defining, challenging and rewarding. They have a strong commitment to genuinely impacting patient lives and work closely with patient groups in informing their narrative and giving it weight and credibility. They also have an amazing in house digital and creative stand-alone team which offers a compelling resource to their growing multi-channel credentials.

To qualify for this progressive, supportive and leading agency you must have previous agency experience at at least Senior Medical Writer level in a medical communications agency. CANDIDATES WITHOUT MEDICAL EDUCATION AGENCY EXPERIENCE WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS ROLE.

