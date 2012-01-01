This is a fantastic opportunity for a talented and enthusiastic Account Manager to make an impression on an established boutique independent medical education agency. With a huge focus on exceptional client services, this agency has over a decade’s experience in executing superb results across advisory boards, symposia, market shaping programmes, advocacy/KOL engagement, digital marketing including web sites, webinars, talking heads and videos. This agency has a strong marketing and commercial foundation and they are looking for an Account Manager with a passion for understanding and delivering brand and medical education strategy.

To qualify for this role you will be an intelligent and effective communicator with a track record in building strong client relationships. You will match your communication style with a solid ability to deliver- you will understand your client objectives and advise as part of their team- and ensure projects are delivered to specified time and budget.

You will also have a natural eye for opportunity and enjoy growing business organically as well as keeping an eye out for new business.

You will be ambitious but enjoy the culture of a boutique, growing agency. It helps to have a sense of fun in this agency as this is an inclusive culture with a warm and friendly senior management team . CANDIDATES WITH MEDICAL EDUCATION AGENCY EXPERIENCE ONLY WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS ROLE.

