We are currently recruiting for a Senior Manager, Public Relations for one of our Pharmaceutical clients.

This is a Senior Communications position and you will be responsible for maximising and leveraging earned media to drive the success of our client's brands across the region and requires defining strategy and coordinating the execution across the European region with regards to consumer PR and influencer management. This is to be based at my client's head office in the Home Counties.

Responsibilities include:

· Develop consumer PR and influencer strategies & initiatives

· Ensure strong & consistent brand stories and content creation

· Support the marketing & sales objectives for the respective brands

· Select, oversee and manage PR agencies

· Set consumer PR and influencer KPIs (e.g. share of voice, leads, cost)

· Coach senior leaders on delivery of messages

· Represent Abbott at industry body/trade association meetings

· Some responsibilities on corporate Public Affairs (issues and crises)

· Budget responsibility for PR programming within their scope of work

This position reports to a Senior Director of Public Affairs as well as dotted line to the Marketing Director UK & Ireland and will involve approximately 20% travel.

My client are looking for:

· Strong experience in external communications, with a deep understanding of how to use/leverage storytelling and media relations to enhance reputation.

· Solid understanding of the digital landscape as part of the overall marketing mix

· Demonstrated experience in creation and deployment of successful social media campaigns

· Proven written, verbal, and problem-solving skills and demonstrated success in developing and executing communications that impact reputation.

· Previous PR experience/responsibilities include: translating complicated topics into consumer-friendly stories, media strategy/relationships, social media and PR program development.



