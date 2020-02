A small well-established Medical Communications agency is looking for an Account Manager to join its growing team in Berkshire. The agency culture is very flexible, hands on and everyone tries to help one another. You will play a key role within the team and will provide essential support in the development and delivery of a full range of projects.

To be considered for this position you must:

Have med comms agency or relevant commercial experience,

Have a science background would be preferred but not essential.

Be a highly organised individual with excellent written and verbal communication skills and a keen eye for detail.

The Role:[/b}

You will manage the preparation and delivery of a full range of events which includes advisory boards, satellite symposium and scientific meetings. You may also be required support the Senior Account Director in identifying opportunities and preparing proposals and presentations.