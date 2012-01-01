Based in South London, with an easy commute into central London, a multi-award winning independent healthcare agency are now looking for an ambitious Senior Account Manager or Account Director to join their buzzing team.



Specialising in PR and Medical Education and Adherence, the agency prides themselves on delivering creative solutions to meet all healthcare challenges.

Whether they're gaining extensive media coverage, creating branded campaigns, or mobilising healthcare professionals to offer better diagnosis & health education, their integrated PR, medical education and patient engagement strategies commence with solid research and conclude with tangible results.

The Role:

To drive and manage the team and act as the first point of reference for the client. Experience of working across a wide range of therapy areas would be advantageous. You will be fluent in client relations, KOL development, strategic counsel and a raft of Med Ed deliverables. You will have strategic and tactical ability and be confident in delivering high quality work to time and budget.

As an excellent all round team player you will thrive working in a dynamic and creative environment and delivering on high profile accounts.

Therapy areas include:



- Dermatology

- Oncology

- HIV

- Rheumatology

- Biosimilars

- Ophthalmology

- Anti-Infectives

- Cardiovascular

- Rare Diseases



Healthcare, pension plan, staff bonus, new business bones and profit share bonus.