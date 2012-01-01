If you’re a freelance Senior Account Manager with a strong heritage in healthcare advertising, this is a role you don’t want to miss. My client is the healthcare arm of one of the most well recognised consumer advertising agencies in the world and this provides a great opportunity to get your foot in the door.

You will work with some of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies as clients and senior leaders who strive for creative and truly engaging campaigns. This agency is all about big thinking, creatively inspired and results driven work. The team is close-knit so you will have a lot of hands-on support – you will also learn a lot by having direct access to senior leaders across the business.

This is a maternity cover role so you will be enlisted through a fixed term contract of around £48K – all regular employee benefits will apply too: paid holiday and sickness, pension, life assurance and additional soft benefits

Given the impending changes surrounding IR35, this is a good choice if you want to find a steady ship and guaranteed role while the reforms take hold.

Contract is available immediately – some wiggle room on start date.

Please contact me urgently for details – this one will go quickly.

