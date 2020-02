My client is one of the leading global healthcare market research agencies. Their work focuses on healthcare sector and is split between qualitative and quantitative.

We are looking for an Innovation Director to cover a maternity leave. The role is to start in April 2020.

The role is split in focus, 75% would be to update existing techniques by ensuring they utilise behavioural science and other thought models. The remaining 25% is to develop new techniques.

The is largely a qualitative role but some knowledge of quantitative is required.

You will currently be at either AD or RD level with a passion for innovation.

You may come from a consumer, technology or b2b background with some pharma experience (or all pharma experience).

Experience of communications research essential.

For further info please get in touch.

W. London but opportunity to be remote based when needed.