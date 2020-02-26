Account Manager or Senior Account Manager - Healthcare Advertising

International healthcare communications agency seeks Account Manager or Senior Account Manager to join an award-winning advertising team!

The agency:-
• Multi-channel, PR, creative and advertising divisions, big on creative marketing and communications programmes
• Well established, successful and growing, healthy mix of international and domestic work, ethical healthcare, OTC and medical devices
• Diverse portfolio of communications work, from internal communications for healthcare companies, external communications and corporate comms to social media and branding.
• Refreshingly different environment to the standard London, stresssy, long hours culture – there are lots of little things that make a world of difference

Your work:-
• Develop and nurture client contacts within each account and build close relationships with all clients across all your accounts.
• Develop strategic thinking, inputting into meetings with Planning and the development of creative briefs.
• Work closely and collaboratively with Creatives, discussing issues and briefing back client comments
• Write clear and comprehensive internal and external project briefs.

You :-
• 2-3 years’ experience in a healthcare advertising agency
• Have a genuine passion for the healthcare sector
• Good leadership skills with great emotional intelligence
• Have the ability to multi-task with excellent communication skills

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7359 8244
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

