International healthcare communications agency seeks Account Manager or Senior Account Manager to join an award-winning advertising team!

The agency:-

• Multi-channel, PR, creative and advertising divisions, big on creative marketing and communications programmes

• Well established, successful and growing, healthy mix of international and domestic work, ethical healthcare, OTC and medical devices

• Diverse portfolio of communications work, from internal communications for healthcare companies, external communications and corporate comms to social media and branding.

• Refreshingly different environment to the standard London, stresssy, long hours culture – there are lots of little things that make a world of difference

Your work:-

• Develop and nurture client contacts within each account and build close relationships with all clients across all your accounts.

• Develop strategic thinking, inputting into meetings with Planning and the development of creative briefs.

• Work closely and collaboratively with Creatives, discussing issues and briefing back client comments

• Write clear and comprehensive internal and external project briefs.

You :-

• 2-3 years’ experience in a healthcare advertising agency

• Have a genuine passion for the healthcare sector

• Good leadership skills with great emotional intelligence

• Have the ability to multi-task with excellent communication skills

