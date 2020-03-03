Our client is a leading market access consultancy that works with a range of healthcare products and services, aiding the development and commercialisation of drugs. This is an opportunity to join their growing team in their Cheshire offices to assist them in growing their capabilities.

Our client improves patients’ lives by informing healthcare decisions. To do this, they assist their global pharmaceutical clients to bring healthcare products and services to market by investigating, developing and communicating scientific evidence that defines value and informs decisions. They are seeking an experienced medical writer with a genuine passion for understanding and communicating the value of healthcare. You will also have the opportunity to work with clients and build business relationships whilst working closely with Directors and senior health economists.

In return you can expect an excellent salary and package of benefits including bonus, pension, healthcare, free gym membership, income protection insurance and much more. Our client is committed to providing personal development through bespoke training and support for gaining new qualifications and they promote an open culture with a friendly and informal office environment.

Responsibilities:

- Interpreting and distilling complex scientific information into written executive summaries and market access deliverables

- Delivering solutions for clients that inform the development of value propositions and value communications to optimize pricing, reimbursement and market access including: reports, manuscripts and dossiers to communicate healthcare value messages.

- Working in collaboration with internal teams to deliver projects on time and on budget

- Ensure materials meet the requisite high quality levels

- Mentoring more junior team members

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- A life sciences or public health degree

- Previous medical writing experience gained within an agency environment

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Strategic insight and a creative mind set

- Excellent data analysis skills

This is a great opportunity for a scientifically-focused medical writer to broaden their skills into value communication for market access and health economics or for an established market access writer to continue to develop their career.

