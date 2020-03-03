My client an award winning integrated Medical Communications Agency is looking for an outstanding Scientific Director to join the team.

You will provide high-level scientific, strategic and communications support and editorial leadership across a diverse range of projects and accounts.

You will play an integral part in overseeing all editorial projects from inception through to delivery. In this role you will be key to the future development of the scientific and writing function and future development of the agency.

Key responsibilities include:

• Manage the team of talented writers and editors, overseeing and guiding the production of clear, concise and accurate copy

• Take full accountability for accuracy and scientific integrity of all editorial projects

• Provide scientific and strategic expertise internally and externally

• Ensure that the materials produced are suitable for the target audience and that they meet or exceed client expectations

• Represent the Editorial team at Senior Management Meetings

• Contribute to and attend pitches

• Lead onsite client meeting activities

• Work closely with other functions around the business (eg, creative, client services) in the delivery of specific projects.

• Develop and ensure consistent application of internal editorial processes

• Train and develop medical writing team and manage regular performance and well-being reviews

Key requirements:

• Science-based PhD level qualification

• At least 10 years’ experience at medical communications agencies

• Strong strategic and leadership experience

• Thorough scientific knowledge across a wide range of therapy areas

• Experience across a range of healthcare communications approaches and channels

• Solid understanding of ABPI code of practice, plus international (especially EU) regulatory environments

• Effective project and resource planning, with an understanding of budgets and financial oversight

• Passion for driving and/or participating in new business pitches and proposal development

• Formal line management experience preferable; experience with mentoring / training /coaching members of the team required