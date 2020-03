Boutique medical education agency with extensive expertise in KOL work and some exceedingly prestigious pharmaceutical clients seeks an account manager to work on a varied portfolio of ground-breaking treatments. Your role as account manager will be as part of a team of medical communications account handlers, medical writers, etc, building the business and providing industry leading knowledge and insight into a range of therapy areas – the idea being that you bring top level strategic and commercial input to pharmaceutical businesses.

You will be highly involved in the management and growth of this very successful, fast growing agency (currently doubling in turnover year on year), grow existing business and help the agency to continue to deliver the best KOL programmes in the business. You need at least a science degree, to be a highflyer in a healthcare communications agency, have experience of working with KOLs, and lots of ambition and drive.