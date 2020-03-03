A super supportive, independent healthcare consultancy is looking for an account manager to be the bridge between senior directors and junior members of staff, the day to day point of contact for clients and to manage high profile, healthcare public affairs campaigns and programmes. With a long-standing healthcare client rosta, there’s lots of variety of work for big pharmaceutical companies and opportunities to work on cross ventures with PR/communications teams.

If you’d like to specialise in healthcare public affairs and PR, whether you come from an agency, in-house, the NHS or another relevant organisation, this is the friendliest, most cohesive team in town to do it in!

The agency:-

• Well established and respected, independently owned with a boutique feel and down to earth, friendly culture

• Dedicated healthcare, public affairs and campaigns team

• Reputation for delivering ground-breaking campaigns, winning awards for innovation

The account manager’s job:-

• Devising communications plans and proposals for healthcare public affairs campaigns

• Attending client meetings, mentoring junior members of staff and acting as day to day client lead

• Writing parliamentary briefings, press releases, policy reports, etc, etc

You:-

• Have public affairs experience and a desire to specialise in healthcare

• Could be an account manager or senior account executive ready to step up.

• Will be professional but also very team spirited and approachable

• Will have excellent knowledge of the UK political and healthcare landscape, plus interest in the pharmaceutical industry

