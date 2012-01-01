Porterhouse Medical Group works with pharmaceutical clients around the world to generate powerful insight-led scientific and medical communications that have a positive impact on people's lives.

We currently have an exciting opportunity for an ambitious Account Director to join our vibrant, global client services team.

The successful candidate will:

● have exceptional problem-solving, project management and diplomacy skills

● have strong face-to-face and written communication skills

● have a proven ability to develop strong relationships with clients

● work in a fast-paced, creative environment with opportunities for travel

● enjoy being part of a friendly, supportive team with excellent career progression

Key duties will include:

● Working closely with clients and healthcare professionals to understand their needs and translate these into opportunities for developing high-quality medical communication solutions

● Proactively driving projects forward and seeing them through to completion in a timely manner

● Working closely with internal teams within Porterhouse to manage priorities and ensure that solutions are delivered to the highest standard

● Proactively managing project scope and budgets to ensure that any issues are communicated to clients and that project profitability is maintained

● Developing an understanding of new therapy areas quickly and comprehensively, inspiring confidence with the client

● Identifying opportunities for new business within existing accounts

● Leading new business initiatives, including attendance and presentation at pitch meetings

● Training and developing a team, and conducting performance reviews and appraisals

Desired Background and Skills

● A bachelor’s degree (2:1 or higher) and a strong academic record

● At least 3 years’ experience in a Senior Account Management role in a med comms agency or pharmaceutical company

● A proven track record of client and account management, and delivery of organic growth and new business

● Experience of managing and developing a team, proven leadership and influencing skills in a multidisciplinary environment

● Strong literacy and numeracy skills, and excellent attention to detail

Applications

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to careers@porterhousemedical.com for the attention of Jan Coetzee (Talent Manager). We do not accept unsolicited CVs from recruiters or employment agencies.

