This is an exciting opportunity to join a highly creative communications group committed to delivering unforgettable and hugely impactful, integrated campaigns in healthcare. Part of a global group of immense clout and prestige- this is a smaller cluster of agencies with enviable expertise in live events, immersive film and video, internal comms and employee engagement . Connecting together they create multi-channel solutions to a high profile client base that are experiences to move and inspire.

This is an exciting, new role in the group’s medical education offer- with a particular focus on internal communications with a range of audiences from medical directors to marketing and sales. The patient journey and experience lies at the heart of this agency’s strategy- so a passion for changing patient lives is critical.

This is a small agency within a massive global communications group. They are also a growing entity in the UK so the culture is new, entrepreneurial and high energy. You therefore have to be a big ambition person but without ego- ready to roll your sleeves up but put on a strategic, leadership hat as well.

This is a client facing role as you are representing excellence in scientific services for this agency- so confidence and an appetite for business development is also welcomed for this role.

This agency has a huge focus on Oncology- so extensive experience in Oncology is preferred. Previous medical communications agency experience only will be required for this- but with a focus on promotional outputs- across channels and in a fast paced, demanding role.

Our client is friendly, warm ambitious and ready to be on the map with UK’s top medical communications agencies. With hires such as this and the might of their hugely supportive and powerhouse network- they are thrilled to be on this exciting journey. London candidates may also be considered for the agency’s growing London office.

