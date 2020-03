This is genuinely one of London’s most high profile but quirky healthcare PR agencies! The team is diverse- different personalities, styles and backgrounds all with a common goal of doing great, cause driven healthcare PR work in a lovely culture.

The agency has a strong heritage and base in advocacy and public health- with clients varying from global healthcare charities and foundations to some of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies.

While pharma comms is the core of this role some of the work touches on the agency’s expertise in public health and advocacy. The work flexes from UK to global- is often highly strategic and consultancy led and at other times reactive, challenging and rewarding.

PREVIOUS HEALTHCARE PR EXPERIENCE ONLY will be considered for this. Benefits include working with a genuinely lovely team- the head of UK is hugely nurturing and supportive. A lot of the accounts are shared with their US office- leading to a great work life balance where the two offices share work across time zones. Flexible working is encouraged and supported at all levels – with excellent systems in place to complement this.