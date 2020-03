This is one of the world’s bravest and most innovative advertising agencies. They partner with some of the biggest names in consumer, retail, travel and pharmaceutical to name a few – huge brands that we know, admire and respond to.

Their mission as an agency is to do work that they are proud of. The health team is rewarded by doing work on products that save lives, improve patient’s experiences- and make a difference. A large part of their success lies with clients who are equally innovative and brave- geared towards changing perceptions by doing things differently, challenging the status quo and creating lasting results.

You will be a passionate Account Director with ambition and spirit and a huge sense of doing good in your work- demonstrating commercial flair in a fair and balanced style. You will be an individual and also a team player- championing authenticity and celebrating team success.

The work is varied- you could be working on one of the biggest Oncology brands currently across multiple therapy areas- or on novel gene therapies or the agency’s high profile allergy account.

You are a strategic partner looking to shake things up in your career by joining a highly creative and courageous healthcare advertising agency with massive ambitions.

PREVIOUS HEALTHCARE ADVERTISING AGENCY EXPERIENCE only will be considered for this role.