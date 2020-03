Senior Account Manager for leading Global Agency

This is an exciting opportunity working with a progressive dynamic team who believe in the power of difference to make a difference!

Ideally you will have at least 4 years relevant agency experience .

Plus the ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast paced work environment

Must possess strong interpersonal skills, be a pleasure to work with

Self-starter with the ability to deliver results without constant supervision

Ability to take the client through the Creative process from insight to brief to production

My client needs someone with the following attributes:

Entrepreneurial

Massive go getter, willing and excited to work independently (obviously with supervision and direction when needed)

Solutions oriented, brings solutions when identifying a problem

Searching for new definitions of the problem (or brief) / ways to identify a problem (or brief) vs. taking the brief as is and solving for it

Friendly and collaborative,

Has experience leading projects, bringing people together (both internal and external) and leading work sessions to guide teams through complex problems

Knows when to raise the flag to call for more help and knows who to ask, (common sense)

Integrated experience

Understands that how creative is distributed is just as important as the creative idea itself

Has experience building out integrated campaigns

Looks for the 'big idea' in tactics and knows how to encourage / guide teams in thinking through campaigns

If this is you the Let's Talk!