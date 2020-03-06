Ground breaking advertising and marketing communications agency with the client list every other agency in town envies, needs an additional senior account director to head up a huge chunk of business for a drug which is changing medical history. You need a science background, a passion for creativity, strategic flair and lots of global prescription drug launch experience.

The agency:-

• Highly regarded, top quality work, fantastic opportunities and supportive management.

• Global reach and excellent resources, rewards well.

• In the ascendancy and set to win yet more awards.

The SAD role

• Leading a team of elite client services staff to do great work, marketing a blockbuster drug in oncology

• Collaborate with the client at senior, global level acting as a true consultancy partner.

• Support the business unit director, who in turn will mentor and develop you.

You

• Will have an impressive track record in a creative healthcare communications agency, maybe advertising or med ed.

• Will be comfortable with highly scientific brands.

• Genuinely want to make a difference.

• Are able to act as a true strategic consultant, have a flair for pharmaceutical marketing, are great with people and recognise superb creative work

