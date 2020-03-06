An account manager is now required for our rapidly expanding client a healthcare communications agency based in their smart offices in Hampshire. They provide insight determined medical communication and educative programmes.

With significant growth anticipated over the next few years, you will be able to account handle, business develop and manage internal processes effectively.

You will be able to build strong rewarding relationships with your clients, delivering clear programmes to help understand medical conditions and treatments better. The company offers a fantastic package, including, 25 days holiday (which can be carried over), pension scheme, flexible working, and many in house incentive schemes and rewards.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Must have previous experience with a healthcare communications agency

- Experience of managing communication programmes

- Must be educated with a life science

- Able to communicate clearly at all levels

- Able to organize own times to meet deadlines

- Strong presentation knowledge

- Demonstrate involvement in new business pitches

This is a rare but fantastic opportunity to be able to be instrumental in the future of the company as it grows. If this something you would like to be a part of then please do apply.

Dario Sterling-Dwen would be happy to discuss further on 01932 797993.