This is a vibrant, integrated Soho based agency looking for a freelance Senior Account Manager to join their growing medical education team. As part of a larger group that hosts a wide portfolio of capabilities including PR, Advertising and Marketing- you will have the opportunity to work across a mix of deliverables.

With science at the core of everything they do, they focus on creative and promotional medical education. You will have experience of working across a range of outputs including symposia, ad boards, slide decks, newsletters, and e-learning.

Previous experience in a medical education agency is essential.

This role is inside IR35

Please contact me urgently for details – this one will go quickly.