We are recruiting for a publicly listed pharmaceutical company who develop innovative drugs for out-patient and hospital based, anesthesia and critical care services. My client's main product is an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable sedative / anesthetic drug.

They are currently seeking an EU marketing Manager to join their expanding operation in Aachen, Germany.

As an EU Marketing Manager you will be atsked with:

- Leading the strategic marketing of their key brand and any potentail expansion of the European portfolio.

- Drive the European brand planning process

- Drive key pre and post launch marketing activities on a European basis

- Manage the respective European Marketing budget.

My client are looking for:

- Ideally a science degree.

- Proven Rx Pharmaceutical Marketing experience

- Understanding of European Market Access environment

- Fluency in English / German a plus

They are offering a competitive package and flexibility.

If interested please contact Alex Martin on 01494818028 / alex@zenopa.com