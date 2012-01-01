The Porterhouse Medical Group is a global, insight-led, scientific and medical communications network with a

reputation for excellence.

We work with some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, helping them to connect with a global audience of healthcare professionals and patients, and delivering programmes that have a positive impact on people's lives.

We currently have an exciting opportunity for a talented Senior Medical Writer to join our vibrant, scientific services team.

Key responsibilities include:

• Writing clear, grammatically correct, technical and creative medical/scientific text for a

variety of audiences (e.g. healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical sales teams and

patients)

• Ensuring the accuracy of all information, data and referencing for the

publications/documents produced

• Ensuring projects remain within specification and liaising with clients to negotiate

changes where necessary

• Being proactive in tracking projects and chasing comments from clients and authors as

well as determining timelines

• Working on a variety of projects at the same time

• Learning and understanding new therapy areas quickly and comprehensively, inspiring

confidence with the client

• Working closely with clients (often acting as the sole point of contact within the

company), physicians and investigators

• Contributing ideas for business proposals and new projects

• Helping and advising junior members of staff

Desired Background and Skills

We are looking for the very best life sciences graduates in order to maintain our reputation as a

first-class medical communications agency delivering scientific programmes of the highest

quality. Specifically, we are looking for individuals with the following skills and qualifications:

• A bachelor’s degree (2:1 or higher) in a life science (biological sciences, biomedical

sciences or biochemistry, or a closely related subject) and a strong academic record;

appropriate postgraduate qualifications will add to the strength of the application

• At least 3 years’ experience as a medical writer in an agency environment

• Experience of managing and developing a team of medical writers, and proven

leadership and influencing skills in a multidisciplinary environment

• A strong work ethic and a solution-focused ‘can do’ attitude combined with intellectual

curiosity and creativity

• A passion for medical communications and education

• The ability to work effectively in teams in a fast-paced, dynamic and creative environment

Applications

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to careers@porterhousemedical.com for the

attention of Jan Coetzee (Talent Manager). We do not accept unsolicited CVs from recruiters

or employment agencies.