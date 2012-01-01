The Porterhouse Medical Group is a global, insight-led, scientific and medical communications network with a
reputation for excellence.
We work with some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, helping them to connect with a global audience of healthcare professionals and patients, and delivering programmes that have a positive impact on people's lives.
We currently have an exciting opportunity for a talented Senior Medical Writer to join our vibrant, scientific services team.
Key responsibilities include:
• Writing clear, grammatically correct, technical and creative medical/scientific text for a
variety of audiences (e.g. healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical sales teams and
patients)
• Ensuring the accuracy of all information, data and referencing for the
publications/documents produced
• Ensuring projects remain within specification and liaising with clients to negotiate
changes where necessary
• Being proactive in tracking projects and chasing comments from clients and authors as
well as determining timelines
• Working on a variety of projects at the same time
• Learning and understanding new therapy areas quickly and comprehensively, inspiring
confidence with the client
• Working closely with clients (often acting as the sole point of contact within the
company), physicians and investigators
• Contributing ideas for business proposals and new projects
• Helping and advising junior members of staff
Desired Background and Skills
We are looking for the very best life sciences graduates in order to maintain our reputation as a
first-class medical communications agency delivering scientific programmes of the highest
quality. Specifically, we are looking for individuals with the following skills and qualifications:
• A bachelor’s degree (2:1 or higher) in a life science (biological sciences, biomedical
sciences or biochemistry, or a closely related subject) and a strong academic record;
appropriate postgraduate qualifications will add to the strength of the application
• At least 3 years’ experience as a medical writer in an agency environment
• Experience of managing and developing a team of medical writers, and proven
leadership and influencing skills in a multidisciplinary environment
• A strong work ethic and a solution-focused ‘can do’ attitude combined with intellectual
curiosity and creativity
• A passion for medical communications and education
• The ability to work effectively in teams in a fast-paced, dynamic and creative environment
Applications
To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to careers@porterhousemedical.com for the
attention of Jan Coetzee (Talent Manager). We do not accept unsolicited CVs from recruiters
or employment agencies.