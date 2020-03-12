If you are tired of big network agency politics and restrictions, it’s time to think about joining a boutique healthcare PR and public affairs agency with an excellent reputation for staff support and development.

A bit about the company:

Independent PR agency, with a healthy and varied client list encompassing pharma, public sector, charities etc.

Fully integrated across PR, market access, public affairs, digital etc.

Genuine focus on quality of work and desire to make a real difference to people’s health.

Excellent opportunities for progression – good work is rewarded.

Real variety of backgrounds in the team, making for a dynamic environment.

As an Account Manager you will:

Build and maintain an excellent understanding of relevant markets and industry trends.

Take responsibility for a specialism.

Work with colleagues from other areas of the business to create integrated, creative campaigns.

Take an active role in contributing to the overall motivation of the team.

Be keen to uphold the ethical standards of the team.

You will:

Have excellent experience and knowledge of healthcare PR, including good knowledge of the relevant media landscape.

At least a couple of years’ experience in a PR agency.

Excel at spotting trends and how to use them to your clients’ advantage.

Have excellent verbal, written, interpersonal and influencing skills.

Be collaborative in nature

