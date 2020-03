Talented freelance Account Manager / Account Director needed for my client based in central London. We are looking for someone to work for their consumer healthcare team, you must be able to start ASAP for 12 weeks+ contract.

One does not require oncology experience – BUT it’s essential that you have a good healthcare background and some great global and national media relations.

You will be support new business, drive media coverage and craft high quality content. You will need to hit the ground running and will support multiple clients from the offset. You will be supporting a great team on new business and marketing efforts to continue growth.

Day to day will involve, but not limited to:

- Pitching stories to journalists, drafting press releases and bylines

- Developing media target lists

- Creating key press materials

- Providing and reporting analysis for campaign activities

- Drafting client proposals

- Supporting campaign and programme development.

