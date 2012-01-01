This is a boutique agency with big ambitions and an award winning leadership and team. Our client delivers world class solutions to leading pharmaceutical companies- with creativity and strategy at the heart of the agency.

This role would suit a highly experienced client facing scientific services expert who thrives on working in an overarching strategic as well as delivery focused role. The role requires developing and maintaining relationships with senior level clients and KOLs in creating high science strategy as well as medical writing on a range of educational as well as commercial content.

As examples this could range from competitor defence to internal briefing documents to e-details and marketing materials. You will be thinking beyond the brief and using your exceptional scientific storytelling skills to develop and deliver compelling, high science programmes.

As you will be distilling high science information a higher science degree is preferred with experience of working on ethical health, prescription only brands. This is a dynamic and nurturing agency and as a senior team member you will be expected to manage and resource- so leadership gravitas as well as a collaborative, empathetic approach is key.

Candidates with medical education or healthcare advertising agency experience only will be considered for this role.

