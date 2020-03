This is a fantastic opportunity to join a robust and buoyant agency that combines high science with communications in a no nonsense, supportive and impactful culture. With a strong track record in developing quality content and delivering end to end programmes that are on time, budget and to client specifications- they are looking for a solid Account Director who loves what they do and is keen to join a growing agency. You will be a doer with skill as well as a leader with ambition.

This is a small medical education agency with a mix of UK as well as EU clients so you will be happy to get involved in delivery while still being a strategic partner to your clients.

Previous medical education agency experience only will be considered for this role.