This is a unique opportunity to join an award winning, small and mighty integrated agency looking for a talented Senior Account Director. Our client delivers flawlessly executed medical education, PR and advocacy led campaigns.

You can therefore come from a varied background or choose to focus on medical education or PR- and will demonstrate an interest in advocacy.

The work is high science with an impeccable track record in content- so you need to be able to demonstrate the ability to deliver on content (although there is expertise for more complex medical education deliverables to be produced separately). Clients are a mix of UK and global, with work that spans the spectrum of both strategy as well as tactical involvement. As this is a small agency you will be expected to get involved in new business development, the broader business side of the agency (training/marketing/social) as well as usual account handling and team management responsibilities and you will be a natural team player.

As the work has a strong advocacy piece the client base is a mixture of largely pharma as well as some charity. A commercial mind, cause driven passion as well as enthusiasm to be visible in this high profile but small agency are all highly desireable.

Previous medical education or healthcare PR agency experience- working on prescription only brands only will be considered for this role.

