This is an exciting opportunity to join this progressive digital medical communications agency.

Following a period of strong and sustainable growth, they are looking to expand their Scientific Services team

and recruit a talented and motivated Medical Editor.

Essential

• Life science degree (BSc or MSc with a preference for pharmacology/pharmacy, medicine, or

biomedical sciences)

• At least 3 years of experience working as an editor in a medical communications agency

• Excellent copy editing and proofreading skills

• Experience of editing for scientific integrity as well as flow, syntax, grammar and spelling

• Ability to understand detailed medical and scientific information in various therapeutic areas

• Knowledge of industry guidelines (i.e. ABPI)

• Excellent attention to detail

Desirable

• PhD in life sciences

• Experience of editing digital assets, such as websites, apps, video, etc.

• Experience of editing promotional and medical educational materials

• Experience in working in a fast-paced, agile environment, and managing own workload independently

• Experience in the development and implementation of style guides and QC processes

• Experience using Word, PowerPoint and Adobe Suite

Responsibilities

• Editing a wide range of medical communications scientific content including educational and promotional pieces, across various therapeutic areas and formats (including digital), to the highest standard

• Work with Medical Writers and other members of the team to improve the accuracy, clarity, readability, and functionality of the materials produced, and adhere to agency and industry guidelines

• Responsible for accurate referencing and date checks

• Assist in the development of realistic project schedules

• Responsible for the development and implementation of style guides and QC processes

• Train other members of the team (Scientific and Client Services) on QC processes

They are a friendly and highly supportive agency and many of the team have been with them for years.

If you would like to arrange a chat to discuss in more detail drop me a line or call me on 07557 256508

