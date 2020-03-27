This is an exciting opportunity to join this progressive digital medical communications agency.
Following a period of strong and sustainable growth, they are looking to expand their Scientific Services team
and recruit a talented and motivated Medical Editor.
Essential
• Life science degree (BSc or MSc with a preference for pharmacology/pharmacy, medicine, or
biomedical sciences)
• At least 3 years of experience working as an editor in a medical communications agency
• Excellent copy editing and proofreading skills
• Experience of editing for scientific integrity as well as flow, syntax, grammar and spelling
• Ability to understand detailed medical and scientific information in various therapeutic areas
• Knowledge of industry guidelines (i.e. ABPI)
• Excellent attention to detail
Desirable
• PhD in life sciences
• Experience of editing digital assets, such as websites, apps, video, etc.
• Experience of editing promotional and medical educational materials
• Experience in working in a fast-paced, agile environment, and managing own workload independently
• Experience in the development and implementation of style guides and QC processes
• Experience using Word, PowerPoint and Adobe Suite
Responsibilities
• Editing a wide range of medical communications scientific content including educational and promotional pieces, across various therapeutic areas and formats (including digital), to the highest standard
• Work with Medical Writers and other members of the team to improve the accuracy, clarity, readability, and functionality of the materials produced, and adhere to agency and industry guidelines
• Responsible for accurate referencing and date checks
• Assist in the development of realistic project schedules
• Responsible for the development and implementation of style guides and QC processes
• Train other members of the team (Scientific and Client Services) on QC processes
They are a friendly and highly supportive agency and many of the team have been with them for years.
If you would like to arrange a chat to discuss in more detail drop me a line or call me on 07557 256508