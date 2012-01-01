Solutions Director / Digital Projects Director – Pharmaceutical Software

Fully home working

Patient engagement is an art form. So is Physician and Nurse engagement. And you guessed it – engaging with payers is a hot potato too. And in today’s world, engaging with an audience when you’re not physically together has never been more important. That’s where our client excels. Because in providing the most exceptional online discussion platforms that are underpinned by the most visionary software, they’re at the forefront of building a brave new world. One in which medical marvels can still happen. One in which life science and healthcare organisations can keep doing the brilliant things that we are all so reliant on. So we’re just going to put this thought out there – our client is the superhero of the software communications world. Connectivity is everything people. And they make our knees knock with just how good they are at it. No surprise then that nearly all of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and medical organisations form a part of their devoted fanbase. Join them, and you could be at the heart of their bold ambitions. It’s a 100% homeworking role (natch), with oodles of great benefits. And the feelgood factor? Well, it’s enough to make even Superman’s pants ping.

The role

Fancy a bucketload of variety? Then walk this way. As the primary client success contact for all Resource Center and Collaborative Suite products, you will be the first port of call for brilliant partnerships. Overseeing every client’s product from intial concept through to eventual launch – including delivering training to their teams and monitoring how easily your new products have been adopted – you will see to it that they’re receiving not just a great quality of service, but something that is truly remarkable. The type of service that makes industry insiders gossip. As the clients’ trusted buddy from the outset, you will gather their requirements and turn them into on-point mock-ups. Bringing together the cleverest of brains from the Client Success, Product Development and Engineering teams, you’ll make sure that all operational processes are zipping together beautifully. And as the custodian of the most successful builds, you’ll take such pride in your work that you’ll actively hunt out client feedback so that you can build improvements into future solution requirements. In short, you’ll be there every step of the way, masterminding brilliant solutions that make client’s lives better, easier and that much tastier.

You will:

• Know a thing or two about defining application and platform functionality.

• Be well versed in supporting clients through both current and changing business processes – and putting the relevant

products in place to help their businesses sing.

• Underpin your strategic prowess with the capacity to manage the intricate tactical nuances of day-to-day project work.

• Be able to keep various clients happy – all at the same time and across various time zones – without making anyone feel

unloved.

• Be a people person with brilliant client-facing skills. Someone who knows how to lead and inspire. And you’ll top this off with

amazing communication skills.

• Know how to bring vision and reality together to create projects that live up to the hype.



If you think this sounds like something you’d be interested in please apply via this advert or send your CV to Emma at Thorp Associates – emma@thorpassociates.com .

