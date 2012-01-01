Health PR Director role joining a successful healthcare communications agency within their Comms offering in London.

The PR team covers disease awareness, policy, media relations/media strategy, product communication/launch, patient behaviour/self-management campaigns, market access and many more areas.

As Director you will be a pivotal part of the Leadership Team who are responsible for setting the vision and strategy for the company to support a high performing culture that will deliver growth, profitability and retain and attract clients and team.

This role will suit someone passionate and experienced within media relations and dealing with the press from within a global pharmaceutical setting - the account is an international account with a developed team. The role will involve strategy, message positioning and issue management. There is also another account with an internal comms focus!

They are an award winning agency who specialise in medical education and healthcare PR. They have a nurturing environment and are known for developing individual in their roles through successful promotions and mentoring programs.

The agency offers a competitive salary and some of the best benefits in the industry.

