This leading global healthcare advertising agency is looking to expand their creative team with an exciting senior creative role in their London office.

The Associate Creative Director will lead a team ensuring the best creative and copy is being delivered at all times.

This is a great opportunity to work with some of the most creative and innovative pharmaceutical clients who are daring to do things differently.



They are ideally looking for someone with a strong copy background but you will also be leading a team of art directors so you do to demonstrate skill in both.



You must have:



• Minimum 6 -10 years advertising\communication\marketing writing/art experience

• Proven track record of developing award-winning platforms of creativity

• Strong working knowledge of PC and Mac

• A thorough grasp of regulatory requirements, excellent communication skills, and selling ability

• Able to work well under pressure and time constraints

• Strong detail orientation

• Solid organisational skills

• Strong team orientation



If you are not working in the healthcare/pharmaceutical space currently I want to know what excites you about this sector and how you will add real value.

Drop me a line and we can arrange a call to discuss in more detail.

You can find me at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk