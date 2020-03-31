This leading global healthcare advertising agency is looking to expand their creative team with an exciting senior creative role in their London office.
The Associate Creative Director will lead a team ensuring the best creative and copy is being delivered at all times.
This is a great opportunity to work with some of the most creative and innovative pharmaceutical clients who are daring to do things differently.
They are ideally looking for someone with a strong copy background but you will also be leading a team of art directors so you do to demonstrate skill in both.
You must have:
• Minimum 6 -10 years advertising\communication\marketing writing/art experience
• Proven track record of developing award-winning platforms of creativity
• Strong working knowledge of PC and Mac
• A thorough grasp of regulatory requirements, excellent communication skills, and selling ability
• Able to work well under pressure and time constraints
• Strong detail orientation
• Solid organisational skills
• Strong team orientation
If you are not working in the healthcare/pharmaceutical space currently I want to know what excites you about this sector and how you will add real value.
Drop me a line and we can arrange a call to discuss in more detail.
You can find me at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk