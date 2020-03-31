This leading global healthcare advertising agency is looking to expand the team with an exciting senior client services role in their London office.

They are looking for an SAD/AD to join our lively and growing account team. You will have the opportunity to work with some of the most creative and innovative clients in the industry at the forefront of modern healthcare.

Their clients span high-science pharmaceuticals in fields of inflammation, oncology and neurology to consumer health DTC campaigns - globally, regionally and locally.



Ideally you'll have experience working on local and regional assignments in a creative healthcare communications environment and be educated to at least degree level. Whilst a science degree isn't necessary, you will be comfortable in the data, knowing that the ultimate goal is to turn this into compelling brand stories that change behaviour, for good.

This is a progressive and exciting agency and you will be working with some of the best in the industry. Culture is crucially important to them. They encourage a strong nurturing and supportive environment which allows everyone to do their best work and achieve their career aspirations.

