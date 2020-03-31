Successful medical education agency seeks experienced account director to work on the raft of new business wins to help project manage various medical education communications meetings and lead a team of programme managers.

The agency:

- Independent medical communications agency specialising in brand led medical education programmes and meetings

- Flat structure, sociable, good work life balance

- Staff work with quite a lot more autonomy than in most agencies

- Everyone has outstanding understanding of how pharmaceutical marketing works, so are tuned into customers of clients

The account director’s role:

- Lead and manage all aspects involved in the delivery of pharmaceutical client projects and programmes from standalone meetings, to satellite meetings to ad boards with KOLs

- Maximise revenue from all projects by intelligent management

- Identify new business opportunities with existing clients in new areas

- Lead proposals, attend planning meetings, lead and support all team members and be the key agency client contact

- Manage and develop KOL relationships

The successful account director:

- Several years in a medical education agency or pharmaceutical marketing department organising small-large medical education programmes on a global level

- Robust, driven, strategic and confident

- Strong experience

