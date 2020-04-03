This is one of the world’s most established and scientifically robust medical education offers – with a reputation for high level strategic thinking followed by meticulous delivery.

With a number of diverse and hugely successful agency brands within the company- this role sits in one of the company’s longest running and most structured teams- with heritage clients and complex, large pieces of business in their portfolio.

The Senior Medical Writer for this agency is a pivotal part of the team- and in an agency where scientific services is a global USP- they are hugely influential in the strategic direction of the work.

As the company has multiple agencies that work either in conflict or collaboration with each other- you will have the opportunity for mobility between these agencies –offering career stability but also variety of work. You will also be able to share work with colleagues to collaborate with- hence working in an organisation that genuinely cares about work life balance- and acts on it. If you are keen on remote working this is on offer too.

Previous medical education agency experience only will be considered for this role.

