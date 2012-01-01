This is the chance to make a huge impact on your career and work for a courageous agency unafraid to challenge the status quo. This is your time to work for one of the world’s most respected advertising agencies with some of the biggest names and brands in pharmaceutical marketing. This is your opportunity to make a huge impact on patient lives by working on some of the most important brands in chronic disease today.

With some of London’s most talented healthcare advertising account handlers, conceptual and medical copywriters, and strategists dedicated to every business unit- you will work in collaborations that inspire and create amazing results.

The culture is one of innovation and change- with a hugely strategic mind-set running through the agency ethos. PREVIOUS HEALTHCARE ADVERTISING AGENCY EXPERIENCE only will be considered for this role. Armed with amazing agency experience and a collaborative and ambitious attitude- you will benefit from working with some of the best names in healthcare advertising in the industry. They genuinely work differently to the competition- and they look after and nurture their team with amazing benefits, a rigorous training and development plan for all staff- and a warm and embracing culture. If you are curious to find out more and courageous in spirit- please apply.

