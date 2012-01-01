This is one of the world’s largest and most established medical education agencies. With a round the clock service to clients all over the world they have offices in Europe, the US and Asia Pac who work seamlessly together offering world class medical education solutions.

They work across the broad spectrum of medical affairs as well as commercial and provide a range and depth of scientific expertise few agencies can rival.

As one of the world’s biggest and longest established medical education giants they have under their remit a number of highly successful brands managing conflict but also providing diversity to both their clients but also talent.

This role sits in one of their newer agency brands and therefore has a close knit and entrepreneurial culture- yet still operating under the umbrella of a global business.

You will therefore be a visible member of the team and enjoy being involved in the day to day running of accounts- from content development for educational materials to virtual, internal communications and digital outputs.

Previous medical education agency experience working with EU or global pharmaceutical clients ONLY will be considered for this role.

