My client is one of the world’s longest established, largest and most respected medical education agencies. They are looking for an experienced Account Manager who is dedicated and passionate about patient lives.

This agency has a number of established brands within its remit to offer conflict solutions but also offer variety to their teams. This is a smaller and newer agency brand and is therefore an entrepreneurial and vibrant player looking for a similar hands on energy and drive.

Previous medical education agency experience ONLY will be considered for this role. You must have experience of working on EU or global pharmaceutical brands on medical education accounts.

