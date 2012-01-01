Senior Medical Writer, Medical Education

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £48,000 with Bens
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
06-Apr-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1855

My client is one of the world’s largest and most influential medical education agencies. With some of the most significant pharmaceutical companies on their roster working on some of their biggest brands- this is the opportunity to work on accounts that are visible on a global scale but also rewarding in their impact on patient lives.
A lot of the work this agency does is portfolio led or on very complex accounts- so the chance to truly partner with your clients and counsel on scientific excellence is key. You will work either across publications, highly scientifically based accounts or on a range of commercial outputs depending on your skills set and aspirations.
Previous medical education agency experience only will be considered for this role, and you must have experience of working on either global or EU medical education accounts with a pharmaceutical client base,

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

