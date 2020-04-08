Working closely with the leadership team of a global medical communications group, this editorial director or scientific team leader will be mainly focused on scientific strategy, delivery of international medical education campaigns and closely involved in the day to day running of the agency.

Scientific acumen is at the core of this business, along with the ability to interpret and disseminate scientific information and strategy to relevant audiences, with measurable outcomes.

The editorial team leader’s job:

- To lead strategy across a wide range of medical marketing communications projects, presenting to internal teams and advising key pharmaceutical industry leaders

- Working closely with the medical communications leadership team

- Covering a wide variety of therapy areas including oncology, haematology, virology, multiple sclerosis, vaccines and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The successful editorial team leader will have:

- Medical communications agency background – you might be a senior medical writer or principal medical writer in another agency and ready for a step up

- Extensive experience across publications, events and a range of therapy areas including oncology

- Outstanding relationship building skills alongside excellent communication

- A strong track record of providing healthcare marketing solutions and recommendations to key clients

