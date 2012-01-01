Highly successful healthcare communications agency seeks a new director specifically for their healthcare PR business unit. This is an exciting opportunity for an associate director in healthcare PR to take a step up into a director level role, or an established director in healthcare PR looking for a new challenge in an exciting and growing company.

The healthcare communications PR agency:

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit

- Known for taking an innovative and ‘outside the box’ approach to healthcare comms, RX and OTC

- Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The healthcare communications PR director role:

- Drive the growth of the healthcare PR account teams through client management and business objectives

- Lead the healthcare PR account teams by creating and implementing strategy plans across the client portfolio

- Leading strategic development and general growth of the PR business unit within the company

The successful healthcare communications PR director:

- Will be able to manage and lead multiple account teams across the full spectrum of healthcare PR

- Must have solid pharmaceutical PR experience in a healthcare communications agency setting

- Expert across all social media platforms and working knowledge of the pharma industry.

